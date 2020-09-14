GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - When discussing how things this year have gone so far in Monday's board meeting, the Cherokee County School board said students will be returning to face-to-face learning schedule this Friday.
The board said students will begin rotating every Friday with the hybrid schedule starting this Friday. If a student is not in scheduled to be in class that week, they will do still do e-learning.
The board also said COVID-19 numbers in the county are concerning however, district numbers have stayed steady.
Superintendent Dr. Dana Falls said, "Yeah, I’m just stressed to them what we’ve been stressing the whole time Patience is the most important thing. the three words for this year that were using is the flexibility, patience, and compassion. I know that this is not easy and not ideal. Does it matter if you’re a student, the parent, the teacher, everybody is impacted by this and it’s not a abnormal."
The district said there is a possibility that elementary students could go back to full-time in-person learning in October.
