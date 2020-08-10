CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County School District unanimously passed the first reading of a face mask policy as the new school year approaches.
Previously, the district did not require face masks - just strongly encouraged wearing them. However, after Monday's meeting, face coverings will now be mandatory.
The first reading of the ordinance says all staff must wear face masks while on district property, or conducting business on behalf of the school. Second through twelfth grade students must wear masks on district property or when attending a school-related activity.
Right now, students won't be required to wear face masks all day and will be able to remove them when social distancing can be safely implemented. Though, they will have to wear them while riding on school buses.
Non-essential visitors to schools will be limited, and must wear face masks if on the district property.
Refusal or failure to wear masks will result in discipline in accordance with district policy. At Monday's meeting, the district said violations would be treated similarly to a dress-code violation.
The district says they'll have a second reading during their September Board meeting to officially approve the policy.
