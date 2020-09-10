GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A new partnership between DHEC and an Upstate school district is hoping to make vaccinations for accessible to students.
The Cherokee County School District is piloting a new mobile vaccination clinic, which is organized by DHEC and the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas, in Gaffney High School parking lot from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today.
The clinic will be making sure seventh grade students in the district are up-to-date on their immunizations, especially the T-DAP shot that is required for everyone in the grade.
DHEC Upstate director Kandi Fredere said they picked Cherokee as the pilot location because there's a lack of access to vaccines in the county.
She said keeping kids current on vaccinations is even more important in the midst of the pandemic.
"The more that we can promote vaccinations [and] increase access to vaccinations, really the better off we'll be in the long run in terms of keeping our population healthy," Fredere said.
If today's clinic go well, Fredere said it could be expanded to districts throughout the state.
A guardian must accompany their seventh grader to the clinic and bring their insurance or Medicaid card, along with the child's most recent immunization record.
If you plan on attending, you must make an appointment first by calling 864-359-3754 or 864-260-5609.
Masks will be required.
