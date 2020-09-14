GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Students in Cherokee County are one step closer to being back to five days of in-person school after district officials make adjustments to the hybrid schedule.
Instead of having just two days of in-person learning, students will add in a third day every other week.
This week students in Group A will go to school on Monday, Tuesday and Friday. The other days will consist of eLearning at home.
Next week, students in Group B will be in person Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Then Group A will be back in person three days during the week of the 28.
"Thank you for remaining flexible as we navigate our way, slowly, steadily and safely back, to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the district said in a Facebook post.
