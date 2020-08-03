GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Schools said Monday that are reopening registration for virtual learning after the recent mandate requiring face masks to be worn in all schools.
The deadline to enroll in virtual schooling will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and must be completed online or in writing at the school district office.
Below is the fill statement from CCS:
Based on the recent mandate from the South Carolina State Department of Education, students in grades 2-12 must wear a mask or face shield in all South Carolina schools, unless medically excluded. Due to this update, Cherokee County School District is reopening registration for the Cherokee County Virtual Academy. Any parent who had not previously registered and would like to enroll their student in the Cherokee County Virtual Academy should go online to www.cherokee1.org or come by the district office to complete a registration form. The deadline to enroll in CCVA is Tuesday, August 4 at 5:00 PM.
In addition, any parent who wants to withdrawal their student from the Virtual Academy must do so by Tuesday, August 4 at 5:00 PM. Withdrawal forms will be available online and in person at the district office as well.
Phone enrollments or deletions will not be accepted. Parents must complete the online form or submit a written version at the district office. Forms will not be accepted at the individual school level.
Due to planning, it is imperative for all parents to understand that at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, August 4, no students will be added or dropped from the Virtual Academy. No exceptions will be made to this deadline. Thank you for all you do as parents!
The link to enroll is: https://www.cherokee1.org/…/distric…/c_c_s_d_virtual_academy
