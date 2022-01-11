CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County School District announced that all students will move to online learning later this week as Covid-19 cases rise.
District officials said they are facing staffing shortages due to a large amount of Covid-19 cases. To address these shortages, officials said most schools will transition to online learning on Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14. The only exception is B.D Lee Elementary School which will begin online learning on Wednesday, January 12. All other school activities will also be canceled on these days, according to officials.
According to officials, students will also be out of school on Monday, January 17, since it is a holiday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Students and Staff will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, January 18.
Officials said these changes do not impact the students dually enrolled in classes with Limestone University and Spartanburg Community College.
You can find more details regarding this decision on the district's website.
