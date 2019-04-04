GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Cherokee County sheriff said announced Thursday that another man accused of trafficking drugs was arrested after deputies found drugs in his apartment.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said deputies searched Jeffrey Tyrone Miller’s apartment on West Floyd Baker Boulevard on Wednesday and found 136 hydrocodone pills, 24 morphine pills, and 498 grams of marijuana. Deputies also seized $9,821 in cash.
Miller, 38, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (hydrocodone and morphine), possession with intent to distribute marijuana third offense, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within half-mile of school.
Mueller announced earlier Thursday the arrest of another accused drug trafficker who was operating out of an apartment.
RELATED: Sheriff: Man accused of trafficking drugs out of Gaffney apartment found with more than 800 ecstasy pills, cocaine, marijuana, and more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.