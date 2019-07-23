CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Spartanburg Regional Cancer Foundation to host the 15th Annual 'Sheriff's Benefit Ride' on July 27.
The event, which had to be rescheduled from June 8 due to weather, is a motorcycle ride that both honors and remembers those impacted by cancer.
For the last fourteen years, the Sheriff's Office has partnered with the American Cancer Society. This year, they've made the decision to partner with the Spartanburg Regional Cancer Foundation due to the desire to make sure all money raised goes directly to local cancer patients and their families.
Any interested riders must pay $30 to participate. They'll each get a t-shirt and lunch.
The ride starts and ends at Broad River Electric Cooperative Building. A one-way trip lasts about 45 minutes, with the whole ride expected to be 80-90 minutes.
Preregistration will be held from Wednesday, July 24 through July 26 from 1-6 p.m. behind the Sheriff's Office (Law Enforcement Building) located at 312 E. Frederick Street in Gaffney.
Registration will be held from 8-10 a.m. on the day of the ride.
Those unable to ride, but still wish to help out the cause can do so by purchasing t-shirts for $20 at the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office through August 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
MORE NEWS:
Man wanted for 2017 attempted murder in Easley is arrested in Brooklyn, NY, US Marshals say
Removal of word 'Lord' from memorial outside SC police station causes uproar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.