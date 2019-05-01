Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Wednesday morning, Cherokee County dispatch confirmed a 61-year-old woman was attacked by a dog along Marietta Road.
According to the sheriff's office the woman was attacked outside an apartment by a German Shepherd type dog around 6:20 a.m..
When a deputy arrived on scene, he said he noticed the dog continuing to be aggressive after he had already mauled the woman.
The deputy attempted to used his taser to get the dog away from the victim unsuccessfully, prompting the dog to then charge the deputy. The deputy says they were forced to fire several shots at the dog with their firearm.
According to deputies, the dog was in a fenced in area of yard and the victim was visiting someone at that home when the attack took place.
We're told the woman was airlifted to the hospital after the deputy applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg to stop the bleeding.
Deputies say the dog was taken by Animal Control and the incident remains under investigation.
