GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office took part in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.
According to a release, the sheriff's office says that citizens turned in 385.86 pounds of unwanted or expired medications during the event. Deputies say that the sheriff's office has received over 4,220 pounds of total medication from its previous take-back events.
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller expressed his thoughts on the events in the release.
“Preventing these readily available and potentially deadly drugs from being diverted and misused is something each and every one of us can do to help reduce the epidemic of prescription drug abuse that is harming so many in our community. We are very pleased at the response of the Cherokee County citizens once again, and we thank them for participating and contributing to the battle against prescription drug abuse.”
The sheriff's office says that those unable to attend Saturday's event can still drop off unwanted or unused prescription drugs to disposal drop boxes at the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the Gaffney Police Department and the Blacksburg Police Department.
