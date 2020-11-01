GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Gaffney man has died after a tree fell on him, according to a release from the Cherokee County Coroner's Office.
The victim was 73-year-old Bobby Wayne Bradley Sr., according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.
The coroner said that Bradley was working with a chainsaw behind his residence Sunday afternoon when the tree fell on him and trapped him between the tree and the ground.
Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, according to the release.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says that residents should be cautious when cutting trees or limbs, as the ground is currently very saturated due to recent rain.
Fowler says that cutting trees and limbs in these conditions should be left to the professionals.
The release also says that an autopsy will be performed on Monday.
