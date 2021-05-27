CHEROKEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Coroner's Office released a statement concerning the human remains found near Mullinax circle in Blacksburg, SC.
Sheriff Mueller said someone walking in the area made the discovery around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler released a statement on Friday about the situation:
“The owner of property at 581 Mullinax Circle discovered a human skull on the side of an ATV trail about 1:15 p.m. Investigators from my office and the sheriff’s office responded to the scene and spent several hours walking the property with a cadaver dog. No other remains were immediately located. The skull appears to have come from another area, possibly through storm drainage or having been transferred by another animal. The skull is that of a male according to an anthropologist who reviewed photographs from the coroner’s office Friday morning. A full examination of the skull will be performed next week which will help determine race and gender. It does contain some teeth which will also assist in the investigation. I believe the death occurred between 6 and 12 months ago”
This is all the information that was given to us at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
