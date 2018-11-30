CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Santa Claus has his elves to make sure good children get their gifts this year, and Cherokee County residents will have deputies on their side to ensure would-be Grinches can't steal their holiday joy.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that deputies are being deployed throughout the county as part of CCSO's 8th Annual "Grinch Patrols". CCSO will bring in extra off-duty deputies in for extra patrols during the month of December to patrol streets to reduce burglary and larceny during the holidays.
One officer from other divisions within CCSO will also be pulled daily to help with the patrols, which means an officer from Narcotics, Training, and even Command Staff will be out on the streets as well. Doing so places an extra 8-9 officers on the road each day in addition to current uniform patrol officers that can answer calls for service during the busy season, reducing response times and increasing the likelihood that would-be thieves- in this case, "Grinches"- will be caught red-handed.
Sheriff Steve Mueller says his deputies know that property crimes leave an impact on citizens, regardless if thieves succeed or fail. Mueller says "
One of the most devastating impacts that property crime has on its victims is the feeling of being violated. Having a complete stranger target your home for burglary is just the first step of that feeling of being violated, when personal property is destroyed or vandalized in an attempt to gain entry, that too leaves a feeling of being violated. A burglar certainly takes no care when rummaging through personal possessions, and this is perhaps the most devastating aspect of a burglary for the homeowner."
