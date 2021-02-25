CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating after the remains of a homeless person were found in the woods near 6th St. in Gaffney.
According to the Cherokee County Coroner's Office, the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area just near the coroner's office.
As of this writing, the body has not yet been identified.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
