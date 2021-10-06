COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies need help finding missing 56-year-old Glen Dale Godwin from Cowpens.
Mr. Godwin was last seen around 7p.n. on Sept. 29 at his home on McGinnis Road, according to the sheriff's office. He was reported missing just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Mr. Godwin is described as five foot and weighs around 200 pounds.
Deputies said Mr. Godwin is possibly driving an older model BMW convertible that is dark green.
Anyone with information on Mr. Godwin's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or contact Captain Parnell an Investigator with the Sheriff’s Office at 864-489-4722 Extension #117.
