CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they have discovered the largest methamphetamine operation in the history of Cherokee County as deputies seized various illegal narcotics from different properties along Ross Rd. in Blacksburg, South Carolina.
According to a release form the sheriff's office, deputies executed search warrants at the properties on Ross Rd. with assistance from other law enforcement agencies including SWAT.
According to deputies, the following items were seized by narcotics officers on Thursday afternoon:
- Over 500 pounds of methamphetamine
- Around nine pounds of fentanyl
- Cocaine
- Schedule II pills
- Marijuana
- Two 9mm pistols
- Two semi-automatic rifles
- An electronic money county
- U.S. Currency in the amount of $415,039
Deputies announced the arrest of 37-year-old Jairo Cavorrobias and 22 year-old Christian Eduerdo Tinejero Pena in connection with the investigation. Both are charged with trafficking over 400 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking over 1,500 grams of fentanyl, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says that the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely in the coming days.
