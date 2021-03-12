CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- It was a day Georgio Foster would never forget, the day he got a second chance.
"When I was at Spartanburg, I really thought I was about to die."
Foster had tested positive for COVID-19 and was going downhill fast and was even put into an induced coma.
"When I woke up I was at Duke and when I woke up at Duke I was like where am I?"
While coming out of the coma, Foster says he suffered a stroke and lost all function on the right side of his body. His medical issues weren't his only concerns though.
Cherokee County Sheriff Steven Muller says that the community found a way to help with Foster's medical bills.
"He didn't get a paycheck but we continued to pay his insurance for him for over 4 months through donations from officers, from churches here in the community, and then through an officers assistance fund that we have that citizens have given to that."
With a determined spirit and hours of physical therapy, Foster was able to return to work at the detention center. He now says that he is more determined than ever to reach his goals and thanks his family, both blood and badge, who rallied around him.
"Life is too short and if you want something, go for it."
Foster says he is working towards becoming a deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office so that he can serve and protect the community that carried him through the worst time of his life.
