CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Solicitor Barry Barnette presented an award to one of the Upstate's finest, according to a press release provided Tuesday.
Barnette says that when a serious crime occurs in Cherokee County, the odds are good that Lt. Kenon Parnell is going to be part of the response.
The presentation occurred at Solicitor Barry Barnette’s annual law enforcement appreciation dinner at the Broad River Electrical Cooperative. The prize package included a BMW for a weekend and tickets to a Carolina Panthers football game.
“Lt. Parnell is a tireless worker,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “He will not quit until the job is done.”
Parnell worked vigorously to solve the murders of Janet Smith on Concord Acres Drive, Montrell McMullens at The Sugar Shack and Jerry Scalf Jr. on Coach Hill Drive. He re-opened the Drenika Hopper murder case and diligently worked to get Joshua Mosley charged with her murder. He re-opened a closed embezzlement case involving the Cherokee County DSN Board and his work led to an arrest.
Over the past year, Parnell has signed more than 125 arrest warrants on 60 individuals that range in seriousness from credit card fraud to murder.
Parnell is one of 5 investigators at the Sheriff’s Office and he logged countless hours assisting his peers with their work.
A committee of police officers from city, county and state agencies nominated and named the winner. The finalists for the award – Aaron Medley of the Highway Patrol and Dustin Harvey of the Gaffney Police Department were also recognized at the dinner.
Generous donations by more than three dozen community leaders helped make the dinner a success.
“I appreciate the community’s willingness to support such a worthy cause,” Barnette said. “Police officers and their families richly deserve a night of rest and relaxation for the sacrifices they make to keep us safe.”
