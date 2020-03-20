CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Health Department is alerting residents in the Brasstown area of possible exposure to COVID-19 after a person who attended a Contra Dance at the John C. Campbell Folk School tested positive for the coronavirus.
The school is located in Brasstown, NC and the dance occurred on March 10.
There is no ongoing risk of exposure at this location. However, officials ask anyone who attended the event and how has any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough or shortness of breath, to should contact the local health department.
Cherokee County Health Department can be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday though Friday at 828-837-7486.
The health department offered this specific guidance as well for those who attended this event:
If you attended this event and are showing symptoms that require medical attention, please call ahead to your doctor or local health department Do not go to the hospital, urgent care, local health department or your doctor’s office without calling first. Your doctor can make special arrangements to evaluate you.
If you attended the event and do not have symptoms, it is recommended that you continue to practice good social distancing, meaning you should try to keep at least six feet between yourself and other people. Monitor yourself and people in your household for any potential symptoms until fourteen days after your potential exposure, and make sure you are avoiding social gatherings or crowds of people.
According to the John C. Campbell Folk School website, there will be no Contra Dances from March 13, 2020 – April 18, 2020.
Cherokee County Health Department would like to remind the public of these preventative measures to take to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, throw the tissue in the trash.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
The patient is under isolation in Cherokee County, officials said.
PREVIOUSLY - Health department: NY resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Cherokee County, NC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.