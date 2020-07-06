Cherokee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a Cherokee County road will be closed for approximately 14-16 months beginning July 13.
According to the SCDOT, a portion of Hampshire Drive will be detoured to allow for rebuilding and road improvements.
- Northbound traffic on Hampshire Drive will detour right onto Allison Drive and left onto Matthew Drive, before continuing northbound to SC-18 (Shelby Highway).
- Through traffic desiring to travel southbound on Hampshire Drive will need to turn onto Matthew Drive, turn right onto Allison Drive, and turn left onto Hampshire Drive.
- Northbound traffic on I-85 desiring to take the Exit 95 (SC-18 Gaffney) ramp will instead exit onto the ramp and take a right onto Hollywood Drive/Suzanna Drive, left onto Matthew Drive, and continue onto SC-18 (Shelby Highway).
The closure is being impacted by the approximately 21 miles of reconstruction and widening on I-85 between mile marker (MM) 77 and MM 98 in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.
Drivers in the area are asked to notice traffic control signs, reductions in speed limit and message board information.
