GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are teaming up again for a back to school supply drive to help get kids geared up for the new school year.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Gaffney Police Department will host the 8th Annual Back To School Supply Drive on Saturday, August 10, at the Walmart in Gaffney. Anyone who wants to donate supplies is asked to stop by between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to fill up pickup trucks with the necessities. However, if Saturday doesn't fit into your schedule, CCSO asks you to stop by their office on E. Frederick Street in Gaffney anytime between 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you donate at Saturday's event, expect to meet with local officers and deputies, including staff from the Cherokee County Detention Center, who will gladly take your donations.
CCSO also thanks the Salvation Army, Boy Scouts, United Way, and a host of area churches all donating to their drive and ensuring local students have the supplies they need to succeed.
While all supplies are welcome, here's a list of suggested items you can bring:
- Pencils
- Notebook paper
- Composition notebooks
- Wire notebooks
- Book bags
- Pens
- Crayons
- Glue
- Erasers
CCSO also expects to have another in-person drive in front of the Walmart next Saturday, August 17.
