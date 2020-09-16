Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County School District has made the decision to phase in a five-day, in-person school schedule ,at elementary schools starting in October.
According to the district, beginning October 5, elementary students will begin attending five days a week for in-person instruction. The district says they will continue on this path to an increased face-to-face learning option for elementary level students unless there is a significant change in the spread of COVID-19 or changes to State, Federal, and CDC/DHEC mandates or guidelines.
The district says middle and high school students will continue on the hybrid A/B schedule until further notice.
