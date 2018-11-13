Cherokee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday the Cherokee County School District released the full 147 page report concerning air quality and mold at schools.
A board meeting was held Monday night, during which officials said JMAC Environmental had been hired to collect and test samples from all schools.
The samples were collected during a two-week period and revealed a few areas of concern.
The report found non-toxic mold present above ceiling tiles at some schools, which was believed to be from pipes above the tiles.
Floor tiles were also an issue in some schools due to the glue from tiles that are coming up.
The school district said the biggest concern was Corinth Elementary School, which the school district took action over back in September, and said Monday that the school is now safe.
JMAC Enviromental recommended the school district change out coils on the schools' HVAC systems and carefully document when and where ceiling tiles are replaced.
The school district vowed to take those steps and also to regulate humidity levels better and train staff on how to recognize mold.
The district said, "It is our goal to provide clean, safe, and comfortable facilities and we will take whatever steps necessary to keep students, teachers, and other staff members in a safe and healthy learning environment."
The full report from the school district is below:
