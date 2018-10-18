GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - After a series of allegations made on social media, an Upstate school district will be testing for mold at several of its campuses.
In a press release Thursday, the district acknowledged some of their older buildings can face water-related problems. However, the district was not officially alerted to the presence of mold in any of its 21 buildings until the posts across social media came to light.
In light of the claims, the district has decided to contract a third-party company to test the air quality at each school as a precautionary measure. Once testing has completed, the CCSD expects to receive a report within a few weeks. If concerns are validated by the reports, the district says they will act quickly to fix the problems.
The full statement follows:
The safety and welfare of students and staff of the Cherokee County School District is our top priority. In keeping with the District’s goal to provide clean, safe and comfortable facilities, our maintenance and custodial staff inspect all schools on an ongoing basis to determine whether there is any mold, water damage, or other potential environmental concern. If a concern is observed, District staff take the necessary steps to remedy the problem, including, where appropriate, the involvement of outside companies.
Based on the age of many of our twenty-one buildings, those facilities can experience water-related problems, such as leaking roofs and old flooring. To remedy those and other age-related problems, the District began a construction program in 2013 that included repairing and replacing roofs, replacing chillers and boilers and other related HVAC equipment, and removing and replacing old carpet and tiles in many of our schools. The District will continue to make improvements and repairs to facilities as part of our yearly capital projects plan.
While the District has not been alerted to the presence of dangerous mold in any of our facilities, in light of recent social media posts alleging the presence of harmful mold in several schools, the District has decided to contract with an experienced and highly recommended private company, JMAC Environmental LLC, to conduct a comprehensive air quality test at each school as a precautionary and proactive measure. That testing has begun and will continue through this week. Once the testing has been completed, JMAC will provide a comprehensive written report, along with individual test reports. We anticipate receiving those reports within the next few weeks.
If there is an issue of concern in any school, JMAC will be asked to prepare a remediation plan and we will act accordingly and expeditiously. Our stakeholders can be assured that the District will take whatever steps necessary to keep students, teachers, and other staff members in a safe and healthy learning environment.
