Cherokee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the Cherokee County School District says it will hear the concerns of a citizen raised about air quality in District 21 schools at a board meeting at 7 p.m. at the district office.
The district says, as a result of a concerned citizen posting concerns on social media, they contracted a private vendor, JMAC Environmental, to conduct air quality testing for mold levels at all of the District 21 schools.
JMAC will provide a detailed report to the trustees of their findings tonight, which in an effort to maintain full transparency, will then be disclosed to the public Tuesday morning, November 13, on the District's website and a community meeting will be held on Thursday, November 15, at 6:00 p.m.
Dr. Quince L. Moore, district superintendent, will outline the district's course of action in response to the report.
The district said, "It is our goal to provide clean, safe, and comfortable facilities and we will take whatever steps necessary to keep students, teachers, and other staff members in a safe and healthy learning environment."
