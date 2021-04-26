GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and community leaders from the area held a press conference on Monday to discuss a recent arrest that left the suspect in the hospital and led to a lawsuit against the Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, the suspect fled deputies in a vehicle before crashing into a telephone pole. They add that the suspect ignored the deputy's orders and continued to flee on foot.
Deputies say that the injuries from the arrest came after a K9 was released to stop the fleeing suspect.
The suspect later filed a lawsuit against the Sheriff's Office. We covered the situation earlier this month (video on the right).
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said during the press conference that the officer involved in the arrest acted according to his training and announced to the suspect that he would release his K9 if they did not stop.
Sheriff Mueller said that he disagrees with comments that activists outside of the community were making and did not want them to come into the community and cause chaos. Sheriff Mueller later talked about Jack Logan, an activist that held a press conference on behalf of the suspect earlier this month. He added that he believes people have the right to protest but does not believe that it is necessary for this situation.
According to Sheriff Mueller, he showed the body cam footage to community leaders following the arrest so they could see what happened for themselves. He later said that the Cherokee Sheriff's office is communicating with attorneys to determine when and if the body camera footage can be released to the public.
Reverent Wilbert Jamison, the NAACP leader of Cherokee County, said during the press conference that he believes the Sheriff lived up to his commitment and promises to be transparent. He added that after viewing the video, he believes the deputy acted as he was trained to do so and does not believe the situation involved police brutality.
Activist Jack Logan said today that he stands by his initial comments. He also said he is going to step back due to other commitments and let Greenville Black Lives Matter handle further discussion of this case.
Bruce Wilson from Greenville Black Lives Matter released a statement following the press conference.
"After watching the press conference from the sheriff of Gaffney from earlier today, I'm in total disbelief; how can he show the video to a group of friendly pastors and not release it to the public. Don’t tells us what’s on the video, release the video. This is the very reason in the coming day I will be calling on the General Assembly to amend the current bodycam law to include bodycam footage in the SC Freedom Of Information Act. I also plan to visit Gaffney to speak directly to the young men and women of that town, as soon as possible if not today."
Sheriff Mueller said during the press conference that he has worked with Jack Logan in the past and was hurt that he was not contacted by him first. He added that he would have shown Logan the video had he reached out initially.
We will continue to update this story as it develops.
