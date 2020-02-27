Cherokee County sheriff, jail administrator support Operation Educate for inmates

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) There are hundreds of inmates serving time in the Cherokee County Detention Center in Gaffney and a new program will turn jail cells into classrooms.
“We’re trying to give them programs within the facility that can help them overcome their addictions and then help them get a job when they walk out," Sheriff Steve Mueller said.
Mueller says the program is called Operation Educate. The partnership is with the detention center, teachers with Spartanburg Community College and transition navigators with SC Works- the employment office.
“This allows them to come in here, teach the inmate some skills and partner with businesses in our community- when they leave here within 72 hours, they can actually go to work," Mueller said.
The $2.1 million federal grant over a three-year period will offer soft skills for office settings as well as manufacturing and weldiing classes with simulators.
“They’ll be inside this building but they’ll feel like they’re on that job, on that site," Stephen Anderson said.
He's the jail administrator.
“When they qualify, if they don’t have those harsh charges or those things that disqualify them, then now we give them a great opportunity to never look back," Anderson said.
Portables will eventually be setup for training inside the gated area at the detention center.
“It’s an investment into someone’s life," Candace Quinn said.
Quinn is a re-entry transition navigator with SC Works. She says the program also offers a year of assistance after inmates graduate.
“Sometimes things as simple as getting an I.D. Or a birth certificate and then helping them into if they need treatment, like rehab," Quinn said.
They say the program will give inmates a second chance.
