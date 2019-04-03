Cherokee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced the surrender and arrest of a man the called a "career drug dealer" who deputies say has been on the run since August of 2018.
Deputies say that 37-year-old Cornelius Sentell Mayberry surrendered himself at the Cherokee County Detention Center on Tuesday night around 7:00 p.m.
Deputies say on August 27 of 2018, Mayberry was stopped on Union Street in Gaffney when they say he then resisted arrest and caused serious injury to a narcotics officer while trying to flee.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said,"This suspect is a career drug dealer and should not be on the streets in our community. The suspect is a 37 year old and has drug arrest dating back to 2001 when he was 20 years old. This poison pusher hopefully will spend the rest of his adult life behind bars after his latest arrest and almost killing one of our officers."
Mayberry is being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center and is charged with the following:
- 1 count assault/ attempted murder of police officer
- 1 count assault and battery 1st degree of police officer
- 2 counts of resisting Arrest
- 1 count of trafficking meth more than 400 grams
- 3 counts of general sessions bench warrant
Related: Sheriff releases photo of suspect accused of rolling car onto deputy while fleeing scene
More news: Three South Carolina college students will be laid to rest Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.