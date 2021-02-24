CHEROKE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced it will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss the missing person investigation of Falon Michelle Cooksey.
The sheriff's office says that the press conference will begin at 3:30 pm.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office did not provide any further details.
Cooksey was reported missing in 2018. She was last seen on June 11, 2018 in Gaffney.
Cooksey is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 110 pounds with blue eyes.
Stay tuned for updates.
MORE NEWS: #FindFalon: A two-year search for missing Upstate woman
