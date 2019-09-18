Heroin drugs generic

In this Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015, photo, used heroin syringes are stored in a water bottle as Steve Monnin cleans a wooded area in Combs Park, in Hamilton, Ohio.

 (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(FOX Carolina) - A Western NC police department is warning the public after they say a deadly batch of heroin is being sold in the area.

Cherokee Indian PD says they became aware of the batch and say it's linked to a fatal overdose in Cherokee, along with other cases in the area.

CIPD asks anyone who knows loved ones that do use heroin to warn them of the batch.

Officials: Attempt to load pickup onto tow truck goes wrong when pickup falls into water in Oconee County

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.