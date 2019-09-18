(FOX Carolina) - A Western NC police department is warning the public after they say a deadly batch of heroin is being sold in the area.
Cherokee Indian PD says they became aware of the batch and say it's linked to a fatal overdose in Cherokee, along with other cases in the area.
CIPD asks anyone who knows loved ones that do use heroin to warn them of the batch.
