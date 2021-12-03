CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Cherokee Indian police say that they seized 1.63 pounds of methamphetamine during an ongoing investigation.
The estimated street value of the drugs were estimated to be around $147,872, according to police.
Officers released photos of the seized meth on Facebook.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
