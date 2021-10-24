ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Abbeville County School District announced that Cherokee Trail Elementary School is closed this week due to flooding.
The school will be closed for the upcoming week Monday, Oct. 25 - Friday, Oct. 29, says the School District.
According to the School District, an overhead waterline in the back hall of the building failed at some point early Saturday morning. They say this caused flooding to the 2nd through 7th grade classrooms, library, and other office spaces.
The School District says cleanup efforts started yesterday around noon, but will take a significant amount of time to complete.
