Chesnee, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, FOX Carolina received reports of a large police presence on scene at Eggers Funeral Home in Chesnee.
We reached out to dispatch for Spartanburg County who said the sheriff's office was responding to a disturbance call.
A spokesperson with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office tells us that the incident is over, and a suspect is in custody. Right now the public is not at risk.
The sheriff's office did confirm that the truck they are investigating belongs to the suspect.
Adrian Acosta, spokesperson for Spartanburg District 2 confirmed that Chesnee High School and Chesnee Middle School were both on lock down while police responded, but the lock down has already been lifted by 9:45 a.m.
Acosta went on to say nothing happened at the high school or middle school, it was just a precautionary measure with the increased police presence in the area.
We'll update when we have more information.
