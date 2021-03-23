SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Chesnee High School said its JROTC will march to honor the eight Clemson Alumni that survived the Bataan Death March during World War II.
The Bataan Death March was a tragedy that claimed the lives of thousands of American prisoners of war.
The march will be part of an event called "Clemson 8," which takes place every year to honor those survivors.
The instructors say that they hope this experience will help the students get an idea of what these prisoners of war went through.
The march will take place on March 25, at 8 a.m.
