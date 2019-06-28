SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A judge sentenced a Chesnee woman to 35 years in prison after she admitted to killing her former boyfriend.
Amy N. Taylor, 34, interrupted her trial on Wednesday to plead guilty to murder, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.
Circuit Judge Lee Alford, in the last case before his retirement, issued the sentence Friday afternoon.
Taylor will not be eligible for parole.
Taylor shot James Earl Sprouse, 57, of Chesnee, to death on March 3, 2017. The victim was found wrapped in multiple tarps in a wooded area near the couple’s McSwain Road home. Investigators learned Taylor shot the victim three times with a shotgun inside their bedroom.
Blood stains were found on the carpet and on the wall. Two trash bags full of bedding were also found in the room along with cleaning supplies and a box of latex gloves.
Deputies said they also found evidence on her cell phone that indicated she planned to shoot him that morning.
Deputies also visited the store where she purchased the bungee cord, tarp and the duct tape that were used to transport and dump the body in the woods and obtained surveillance video.
