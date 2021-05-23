CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Chester County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are currently pursuing Tyler Terry who is wanted in connection with several offenses including a murder in York County and two shootings in Chester County.
Deputies say they are currently pursuing the suspect along Highway 9 near Richburg Road.
We are actively pursuing the suspect in the Hwy 9 & Richburg Road area.— Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 23, 2021
Both Hwy 9 & Richburg Road have been shut down, and we are asking people in the area to lock their doors, secure their firearms, stay inside, and report suspicious activity around any trash cans, barns etc
The sheriff's office says that the area is currently shut down due to the pursuit. They ask anyone in the area to lock their doors, secure their firearms, stay inside and report any suspicious activity
