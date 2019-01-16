Alabama Clemson College Football Championship

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right, along with fellow freshman ride in the parade honoring Clemson Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C., after the Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

 Richard Shiro

CHICAGO (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers just came back from celebrating their National Championship win at the White House with a fast food fest, but a co-owner of a top-scale Chicago restaurant is inviting the champions to dine in what he says a celebratory dinner should look like.

Nick Kokonas, the co-owner of The Alinea Group, tweeted out the invitation Tuesday night, saying while he isn't much of a football fan, he thinks the team should experience "what an actual celebration dinner should be".

Kokonas' tweet is a dig at the dinner the Tigers ate at the White House on Monday, which was a fast-food feast featuring pizzas and cheeseburgers that President Trump says he paid out-of-pocket for.

President Donald Trump personally paid for the meals provided to the Clemson Tigers during their national championship celebration at the White House.

President Trump says he paid for the meal as the ongoing government shutdown. He tweeted “Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”

The fare offered at any of Kokonas' restaurants is certainly not cheap; according to the website for Alinea, a private dining experience for six guests ranges from $390 to $395 per person, while a larger 10-12 course tasting experience for up to six guests starts at $190 per person.

Alinea is an award-winning restaurant, and has earned distinction as a three-star Michelin Guide restaurant, the highest distinction from the group.

