Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right, along with fellow freshman ride in the parade honoring Clemson Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C., after the Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
CHICAGO (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers just came back from celebrating their National Championship win at the White House with a fast food fest, but a co-owner of a top-scale Chicago restaurant is inviting the champions to dine in what he says a celebratory dinner should look like.
Nick Kokonas, the co-owner of The Alinea Group, tweeted out the invitation Tuesday night, saying while he isn't much of a football fan, he thinks the team should experience "what an actual celebration dinner should be".
I could care less about college football. But I'm personally inviting the Clemson Tigers team and coaches to Chicago to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be. I'm not joking. Someone let them know what The Alinea Group does. It'll be worth it@ClemsonTigers
President Donald Trump talks to the press about the table full of fast food in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, during a reception for the 2018 college football playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers.
President Donald Trump personally paid for the meals provided to the Clemson Tigers during their national championship celebration at the White House.
President Trump says he paid for the meal as the ongoing government shutdown. He tweeted “Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”
The fare offered at any of Kokonas' restaurants is certainly not cheap; according to the website for Alinea, a private dining experience for six guests ranges from $390 to $395 per person, while a larger 10-12 course tasting experience for up to six guests starts at $190 per person.
