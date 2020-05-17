(FOX Carolina) -- Chick-fil-A along Pelham Road has announced the finishing of its renovations, according to social media.
The restaurant says they will reopen on Monday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m.
The restaurant will continue social distancing practices for the safety of employees and customers.
