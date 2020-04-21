ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) Chick-fil-A is joining the fight against the coronavirus by distributing millions of dollars to its local franchises throughout the nation.
Tuesday, the company announced that, as part of a relief effort to help its franchises, they'll be distributing portions of a $10.8 million fund to local communities through its network of more than 1,800 independent Owner-Operators.
Through June 2020, funds will be available with the intent quickly and positively impact the needs of local communities through food donations or items to first responders, health care workers, members of the Chick-fil-A team and their families.
“Striving to be a supportive, caring and generous neighbor is in our DNA. Our restaurant Operators give back locally in so many ways, and this time is no exception,” said Chick-fil-A Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Cathy. “I’m humbled by the incredible care our restaurant teams have shown – from offering free meals to health care workers to feeding school children in need to writing notes of encouragement for guests. They know where the need is in their local community, and our goal for this fund is to support their efforts.”
In 2012, Chick-fil-A established their Chick-fil-A Shared table program - focused on donating surplus food to local shelters, soup kitchens and charities. More than 1,100 restaurants are now participating.
The company says that since March 2020, more than 320,000 meals have been served through the program.
For more on the great things Chick-fil-A is doing amid the pandemic, and in the future, click here.
