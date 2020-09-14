GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chick-Fil-A on Pelham Road shared a photo of a new menu item on Monday: the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.
The sandwich is described as an original Chick-fil-A filet "drizzled with honey, topped with southern style pimento cheese and served on a warm, toasted bun with pickled jalapeños."
The FOX Carolina news team taste tested the new sandwich during The Five O' Clock News on Monday.
The Pelham Road location, The Travelers Rest location, and the Duncan Chick-Fil-A location all posted on Facebook that they are offering the new sandwich.
Chick-fil-A, Inc. released this statement about the new sandwich and its availability:
The new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is currently being tested at participating restaurants in the Asheville, North Carolina, and the Upstate South Carolina areas. Customer feedback will help us determine if it will be offered at additional restaurants in the future. We encourage customers in Asheville or Upstate South Carolina to check the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to determine availability. To learn more about the new sandwich and details on the menu test, please visit our website here.
Chick-Fil-A also announced three other menu items coming to participating restaurants nationwide:
Chocolate Fudge Brownie, THRIVE Farmers hot coffee, and Mocha Cream Cold Brew.
