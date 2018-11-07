GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chick-fil-A lovers, rejoice: the Laurens Road location in Greenville is re-opening with a new twist.
The restaurant chain announced Thursday that the restaurant at 1564 Laurens Road, which closed in July, will re-open on November 15 looking very different from when we last saw it.
A press release from the company says the location features the newest restaurant design from Chick-fil-A and has been upgraded from a drive-thru only location to feature a full-size dining room with seating for 129, and two drive-thru lanes. The interior also features a counter specifically for customers who order their meals with the Chick-fil-A app.
The rebuilding and reopening of the restaurant comes just over 25 years after it was initially opened in March 1993. The updates to the location mean 40 new jobs there, adding on to the 45 current team members according to Chick-fil-A.
Beyond operational updates, the company says the 5,500 sq. ft. location will feature a vintage-inspired interior with tables made from reclaimed wood, light fixtures with recycled Coca-Cola bottles and peach baskets; and a two-story play area for kids.
Brett Swanson, operator for the location, says the upgrades are much-needed and exciting for him and his team.
“For the past 13 years at Laurens Road, I have served side by side with some incredible team members who’ve become like family,” said Swanson. “They are truly the reason we have been successful in a location we’ve simply outgrown. We feel so honored to be the caretakers of such a gorgeous, new restaurant and look forward to our guests once again visiting us, spending time with our team and most of feeling care for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.