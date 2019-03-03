GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A local Upstate Chik-fil-A is surprising some of it's team members with scholarships on Sunday.
The management at the Chikfila along Pelham Road told the teens the event was part of an advisory panel. Instead they presented a total of $40,000 to the Chikfila scholars.
There are a total of 15 scholarship recipients for 2019, management said.
The Pelham Road store is just one of the stores in the Greenville market with recipients of these Chik-fil-A scholarship fund, the store says.
