GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chick-Fil-A has a big announcement for fans in the Upstate. The restaurant is rolling out a food truck to Greenville County.
Chick-Fil-A says it will now be able to accommodate private and public events to the southern part of Greenville county in the Mauldin, Simpsonville, Fountain Inn area.
The restaurant said, "Great for social gatherings, company events, birthday parties, weddings, holiday events, neighborhood events, fundraisers…. just to name a few!"
Public locations will have a set menu and private events can do some approved menu items customizations.
To reserve the truck and learn more information, click here.
