SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chick-Fil-A treated a former longtime employee and her new neighbors at the Springs at Simpsonville Senior Living Community to lunch on Wednesday.
Ashley Waters, Director of Marketing for the Springs, said Martha Tribble worked at Chick-Fil-A for 35 years before she moved into the senior community.
Waters said the Springs contacted Chick-Fil-A and the restaurant offered to surprise Tribble and the other residents at the Springs with a meal.
The Chick-Fil-A Cow also made an appearance.
