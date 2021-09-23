ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An arson investigation is currently underway on West Market Street, according to Anderson County Fire Department.
Officials said Homeland Park Fire and Centerville Fire responded to a structure fire at the same location where a man was shot and killed on Sunday, Sept. 19, however, it has not been confirmed if there is a connection.
As of right now, Anderson County chief Jimmy Sutherland said an arson investigation is underway.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
