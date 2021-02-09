WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Chief Ryan with Woodruff PD said a domestic dispute call turned into a drug bust in Woodruff.
According to the chief, officers initially responded to a residence for a domestic dispute call. During an investigation, the officers found 26.07 pounds of marijuana in the home.
Officers with Duncan PD also assisted.
Chief Ryan said the case is still under investigation at this time and charges are pending.
We don't know the identity of the suspect or suspects at this time.
