FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chief of Police says investigators are currently responding to a shooting at the exit off 385 near Fairview Street in Fountain Inn.
According to the chief, there was a confrontation between people in the roadway prior to the victim being shot.
Chief says that victim has been airlifted to the hospital.
We do not know the condition of the victim at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
More news: Crews responding to hotel fire in Duncan, says fire chief
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.