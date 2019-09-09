EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Easley police chief said officers are investigating a possible drowning at a neighborhood pool Monday evening.
A man in his 20s reportedly drowned at the pool in the Westchester subdivision, the police chief said.
Police were responding to the clubhouse on Wexford Way as of 5 p.m. Monday.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Pickens County coroner for additional details.
