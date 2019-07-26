EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Easley police chief said a standoff with a person who was barricaded in an apartment and threatening self-harm came to a peaceful end when that person came out of the home unharmed.
It happened at the West Gate Apartments Friday afternoon.
Chief Tim Tollison said the man came out of the apartment without incident and officers are working to get him some help.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Greenville County Animal Care calling on community for adoptions after influx of animals surrendered
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.