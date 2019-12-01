EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- During the early morning hours of December 1, the City of Easley Fire Department responded to a report of a garage fire on Duncan Road in the Easley Rural Fire Protection District.
Firefighters found a completely engulfed detached garage. Firefighters say it took less than 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, but firefighters remained on scene for two more hours conducting overhaul operations, and making sure there were no additional hot spots.
Three Engine Companies from Easley Fire Department as well as Pickens County EMS responded to the scene. The structure and its contents were deemed a total loss.
Fire Chief Butch Womack stated, “It is unfortunate this homeowner lost so much to a fire, but I am extremely thankful there was no loss of life or injury.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
